A Kerry senator is calling on the Government to implement all sections of the Irish Sign Language Bill.

Fianna Fáil’s Mark Daly says the bill makes it a requirement for State agencies to devise and implement an action plan to promote sign language.

The legislation also states that TV broadcasters will have to provide a subtitling service.

The Irish Sign Language Bill was passed in December 2017 and signed into Law by President Higgins on Christmas Eve.