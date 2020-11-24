Kerry senator calls for improved communications with families of Oaklands residents

A Fianna Fáil senator has called on the HSE, which has taken over the running of a Kerry nursing home where there was an outbreak of COVID-19, to improve communications with residents’ families.

Eight residents of Oaklands Nursing Home in Derry, Listowel, who contracted the virus, have now died.

Last week, Listowel District Court granted an application by the health watchdog, HIQA, that the HSE be given the authority to take control of the centre which was privately owned.

HIQA is the body responsible for the monitoring of standards at health care facilities.

Today in the Seanad, Listowel senator Ned O’Sullivan questioned the Minister of State for older people, Mary Butler on Oaklands Nursing Home which is now being run by the HSE.

He also asked her for clarity on staffing at Kenmare Community Nursing Unit as some residents from Oaklands have been transferred there:

Minster Butler said she would be looking for a further update from her department immediately on the matter of Oaklands Nursing Home as well as the transfer of residents to Kenmare: