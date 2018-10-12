Kerry senator believes Minister’s resignation is major blow to Shannon LNG project

A Kerry senator believes Denis Naughten’s resignation is a major blow to the Shannon LNG project.

Ned O’Sullivan says the former Communications Minister was very supportive of the plans to develop a €500 million liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

The Fianna Fail Senator says former Minister Naughten and the Taoiseach were the first to welcome the news in August that US-based company, New Fortress Energy, is to develop the LNG terminal in North Kerry.





Senator O’Sullivan says he always found the Minister very forthcoming, and he regrets his resignation.