Kerry senator believes Minister’s resignation is major blow to Shannon LNG project

By
radiokerrynews
-

A Kerry senator believes Denis Naughten’s resignation is a major blow to the Shannon LNG project.

Ned O’Sullivan says the former Communications Minister was very supportive of the plans to develop a €500 million liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

The Fianna Fail Senator says former Minister Naughten and the Taoiseach were the first to welcome the news in August that US-based company, New Fortress Energy, is to develop the LNG terminal in North Kerry.


Senator O’Sullivan says he always found the Minister very forthcoming, and he regrets his resignation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR