Kerry Senator addresses legislators in Ireland and US to celebrate friendship

Kerry Senator Mark Daly is addressing Irish and American legislators at a webinar to celebrate the relationship between the two countries this afternoon.

Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Senator Daly along with US Congressman Richard Neal are celebrating the long and enduring friendship between Ireland and the US at a webinar to mark the 40th Anniversary of the American Irish Legislators Society of New York.

Congressman Neal is a Democrat who has family roots in Ventry.

Senator Daly said he was honoured to be sharing the platform with the renowned US politician and described him as a great friend of Ireland.