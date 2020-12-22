Kerry seeking to get home from Britain need to contact Department of Foreign Affairs for assistance

By
radiokerrynews
-
Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

Anyone from Kerry who was temporarily in Britain and is now trying to get home needs to contact the Department of Foreign Affairs for assistance.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald has been speaking to a number of people from the county who are trying to return home before Christmas.

He says they must contact the department on their GB Emergency Travel Helpline, 00 353 1 613 1700.

Cllr Fitzgerald says it’s a slow process, adding people must persist and continue to call the helpline until they get through.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald says it’s important to stress that you were only visiting Britain when the travel ban was announced, when speaking to the helpline:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR