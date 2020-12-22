Kerry seeking to get home from Britain need to contact Department of Foreign Affairs for assistance

Anyone from Kerry who was temporarily in Britain and is now trying to get home needs to contact the Department of Foreign Affairs for assistance.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald has been speaking to a number of people from the county who are trying to return home before Christmas.

He says they must contact the department on their GB Emergency Travel Helpline, 00 353 1 613 1700.

Cllr Fitzgerald says it’s a slow process, adding people must persist and continue to call the helpline until they get through.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald says it’s important to stress that you were only visiting Britain when the travel ban was announced, when speaking to the helpline: