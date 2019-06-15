Kerry Secure Joe McDonagh Cup Status

Kerry will play in the Joe McDonagh Cup against next year. A 1-18 to 1-16 win over Offaly means they remain in the competition for 2020 while their opponent drop down to the Christy Ring Cup.

Offaly, playing with the wind behind them, started much the better and put over 4 points without reply in the first 6 minutes. However, one minute later there was a straight red card for Offaly forward Peter Geraghty following an off the ball incident. Shane Conway scored the first Kerry point after 9 minutes before a 12th minute Offaly penalty was saved by John B O’Halloran. 2 more Shane Conway points had Kerry within one after 17 minutes. Offaly went two up once more but the Kingdom were level after 25 minutes and further scores from Paddy Kelly and

Shane Conway put them two ahead at 0-7 to 0-5. Offaly had the next point but a Padraig Boyle goal in added on time meant Kerry led by 4 at the break https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/1Kerrygoal-1.mp3 Half-time: Kerry 1-7 Offaly 0-6.

Offaly had the first point of the second period. Then, two brilliant Eoghan Cahill saves denied Kerry a second goal on the day before Colum Harty pointed for the Kingdom. Offaly went right up the other end and a defensive mistake resulted in an Offaly goal for Shane Dooley. It meant Kerry were a single point to the good at 1-8 to 1-7 but Shane Conway soon doubled that advantage. After 9 minutes of the second half Kerry led 1-9 to 1-8. Jordan Conway was next to put over for Kerry, who went on to extend their lead to 4, at 1-14 to 1-10 by the 55 minute mark. The sides swapped points and it remained a 3 point game with 10 minutes to go; 1-15 to 1-12. Offaly got it down to two but Shane Conway restored that 3 point advantage for Kerry. Colum Harty then made it 1-17 to 1-13 four minutes from the end, with Shane Conway next to score for Kerry; putting them 5 clear with 2 minutes to go. Offaly got within 2 points as 3 added on minutes of time came to a close.

Mike O’Halloran and Timmy Sheehan call the closing moments https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/match.mp3