Kerry Secure All-Ireland Semi-Final Spot

Kerry have booked their place in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final

A 2-18 to 1-13 win at Meath in Navan means they top Super 8s Group 1 and will play Tyrone or Dublin at 3.30 on Sunday 11th August.

3 points from Sean O’Shea helped Kerry into a 5 points to 2 lead by the 10th minute. However, Kerry were struggling with their own kick outs and 3 points in just over a minute had Meath level. The next score was the first goal of the game, coming from Kerry’s Brian Ó Beaglaoich on the quarter hour mark. After a 22nd minute Meath point, the home side netted to go in front at 1-6 to 1-5. The lead didn’t last long as Sean O’Shea brought Kerry level in the 25th minute. Almost immediately Paul Geaney kicked Kerry ahead. Again Meath came back and were soon on terms at 1-6 apiece. Stephen O’Brien put Kerry a point to the good on the half hour mark. Approaching added on time Tom O’Sullivan doubled the advantage before Killian Spillane made it a 3 point game. Meath hit back with two points to leave the minimum between the teams at the break; Kerry 1-10 Meath 1-9.

Meath equalised at the start of the second period. Sean O’Shea scored a superb individual goal to put Kerry 3 to the good at 2-10 to 1-10 in the 42nd minute. Gavin White then exited the game, having received a black card. Just 7 minutes later Stephen O’Brien was also out of the game for the same reason. Prior to that Meath had pulled a point back. Kerry meanwhile were to go 10 minutes without a score before points from Moran and Geaney sent them 4 clear at 2-12 to 1-11, 54 minutes gone. In tough second half conditions scores were far from plentiful and the Kingdo mwere in front by 4 at 2-13 to 1-12 with 10 minutes remaining. A super Sean O’Shea score from a placed ball was followed by a fisted Killian Spillane effort and Kerry were suddenly 6 clear in the 64th minute. Kerry finished strong to win by 8.

Mayo beat Donegal 1-14 to 1-10 to also progress.