Kerry has second highest number of detections for drug driving

Kerry has the second highest level of drug driving detections in the country.

The county also has a poor record when it comes to drink driving.

Figures published in today’s Irish Independent from the Central Statistics Office show that Kerry had 71 detections for drug driving since 2015 or point 74 per 1,000 of population.

This is second only to Limerick which had a rate of point 75 per 1,000.

Kerry also recorded one of the highest detections for drink driving with 1,340 detections during the same time, or 14 per 1,000 of population.

This made it the sixth highest nationally, with the Cavan Monaghan area recording the highest figure.

When alcohol and drug offences are combined Kerry is placed 5th in a national table behind Cavan/ Monaghan, Westmeath, Donegal and Tipperary.

Gardai in Kerry have once again appealed to motorists in the county not to drink and drive or take any substances which could impair their judgement, putting themselves and others in danger.