Kerry seafood company to receive over €700,000 in government funding

By
radiokerrynews
-
Department of Agriculture Report Launch. Photo Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography Copyright 2020

A Kerry seafood company is to receive over €700,000 in government funding.

Kerry Fish Unlimited Company, which is a seafood processing company, will benefit from investment announced by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

The company will receive over €700,000 (€723,746) in funding under the Seafood Processing Capital Investment Scheme.

A grant under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme, co-funded by the government and EU, makes up €185,000 (185,775) of that total investment.

The funding will go towards the reconfiguration of the High Care department and purchase of an automated smoked salmon slicing line.

