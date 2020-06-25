Kerry sea anglers asked to participate in online survey

Kerry sea anglers are being asked to participate in a national survey.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is running the online study as part of the new Irish Marine Recreational Sea Angling Survey.

It will include the behaviour, attitudes and catch preferences of all Irish sea anglers.

The programme will help to inform a larger project aiming to improve the management of stocks and support conservation.

Inland Fisheries says this will increase the availability of fish to sea anglers.

You can participate in the survey by visiting the following link

For more information about IMREC, click here, where you can learn more, including a full FAQ guide.