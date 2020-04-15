Kerry scores three-in-a-row in lottery wins

Kerry has scored a three-in-a-row in lottery wins.

The buyer of a ticket in Killarney last night won half-a-million euro in the EuroMillions draw.

The owner has scooped the EuroMillions Plus top prize – the third time the winning ticket has been bought in Kerry this year.

The winning ticket of the EuroMillions Plus top prize of 500 thousand euro in last night’s draw was sold at Daly’s SuperValu, Park Road, Killarney.

The quick pick ticket was sold yesterday (Tuesday).

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were 1, 9,42, 46 and 50.

Owner of Daly’s SuperValu, John Daly says it’s the first time they’ve sold a major National Lottery prize winning ticket and that it’s fantastic news for one of their customers.

It’s the third time this year that the EuroMillions Plus top prize of half-a-million euro was won by someone who bought their ticket in Kerry.

The National Lottery is yet to hear from the winning owners of tickets both of which were sold in Sheahan’s Centra store in Glenbeigh on February 28th and March 31st.