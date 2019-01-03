Kerry SciTech working closely with IT Tralee to develop skilled workforce

The Kerry SciTech network is working closely with IT Tralee to ensure there is a skilled workforce in the county.

Kerry SciTech, an industry-led network of science, technology and engineering companies, announced their hope to create 180 jobs here this year.

A survey carried out by the network shows 80% of companies would create more positions in Kerry if talent was readily available.





CEO of Fexco Corporate Payments and member of the SciTech network Ruth McCarthy says attracting the right talent for these jobs is one of the key challenges faced in the county.

Ruth McCarthy says ensuring people are equipped with the right skills is vital.