Kerry Scitech Podcast – August 1st, 2019

By
Admin
-

Learn about the science, technology and engineering companies on your doorstep as Mary Mullins profiles a KerrySciTech member company each Thursday on In Business.
Dr Susie Harding, Head Data Scientist in Arvoia (formerly Mobacar), Killarney joined Mary for this week’s KerrySciTech Showcase.

