Kerry Science Festival 2020 being officially launched tomorrow

Kerry Science Festival 2020 is being officially launched tomorrow.

There will be a series of events from 11am online via Zoom, which will include speakers Prof. Joseph Walsh of IT Tralee, and engineer, scientist, writer, and performer, Dr Niamh Shaw.

You can register for this free zoom webinar here.

A series of events will be happening online between November 8th and 15th for Kerry Science Festival, with 2020 marking the fifth year of the festival, which is an IT Tralee initiative.

Event details are available here.