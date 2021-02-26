Kerry schools urged to sign up to farm safety pilot for children

Kerry schools are being urged to sign up for a new pilot programme aiming to kickstart farm safety conversations among children.

Over the past decade, 23 children lost their lives as a result of accidents on Irish farms.

Farm Safe Schools is a collaboration between Agri Aware, the IFA and AgriKids; a leading farm safety platform for children.

Teachers will be trained online to deliver the programme and schools can sign up by clicking here

Executive Director of Agri Aware, Marcus O’Halloran told Agritime, the project aims to engage, educate and encourage Irish children to become farm safety ambassadors: