Kerry schools encouraged to apply for cycling and walking infrastructure funding

Schools in Kerry are being encouraged to apply for funding to improve cycling and walking infrastructure.

The Safe Routes to School programme will provide government funding for active travel infrastructure to primary and post-primary schools.

The programme aims to create safer walking and cycling routes within communities, alleviate congestion at school gates and increase the number of students who walk or cycle to school.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley is encouraging all Kerry schools to apply for the funding.

Minister Foley says the initiative will help deliver infrastructure and provide a safe environment for children walking and cycling to school.