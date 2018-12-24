Kerry schools to benefit from funding for new classrooms and projects

Kerry schools are to benefit from funding which will go towards new classrooms and projects.

Scoil Naomh ERC in Ballyheigue has received funding for a mainstream classroom including ensuite toilets along with an assisted user toilet and a Special Education Teacher room.

Dromclough National School in Listowel has received funding for special needs projects.





The funding was allocated under the Emergency Works approval and Additional Accommodation approval.

Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin has welcomed the announcements.