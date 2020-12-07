Kerry schools to benefit from €1.6m in funding

The Minister for Education, Norma Foley has announced €1.6 million in funding for Kerry schools under the 2021 Summer Works Scheme.

Minister Foley said she was very pleased to announce this significant tranche of funding for Kerry schools. The funding will facilitate works under Category 2, roof works, to proceed at primary level and all works under Category 6, toilet and other sanitary facilities, to proceed. The upgrade of toilet and other sanitary facilities has been brought forward due to Covid-19.

Minister Foley said the schools will be notified today to allow them to plan ahead for these works to be carried out during Summer 2021. She said school staff and leadership have shown dedication and determination this year through challenging circumstances, and she hoped that this funding is of assistance to them.