Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

Fixtures 05th October
U10 Green
Castleisland v Listowel celtic 3.00pm
Lb Rovers v st brendans park 3.00pm
Camp v Tralee dynamos 3.00pm
Fenit free
U10 White
Castleisland v Listowel celtic 4.00pm
Lb Rovers v st brendans park 4.00pm
Camp v Tralee dynamos 4.00pm
Fenit free
U10 Gold
Killarney athletic v Killarney celtic 3.00pm
Mek v Killorglin 3.00pm
inter kenmare v mastergeeha 3.00
Ballyhar v iveragh 3.00pm
U10 Red
Killarney athletic v Killarney celtic 4.00pm
Mek v Killorglin 4.00pm
inter kenmare v mastergeeha 4.00pm
Times not set in stone if both teams can agreed earlier time if pitch is free
Even Age National Cup Round 2 – October 5th and 6th:
12’s
Park 2 – Killarney Athletic 12 noon
Mungaret Reg – Camp Juniors 1 pm
Park P – Inter Kenmare 2pm
Castleisland – Newport Town 2pm
Herbertstown – Ballyheigue 2pm
Newcastlewest – Killorglin 2pm
Lifford Celtic – MEK Galaxy 2pm
Bridge United – Killarney Celtic 2pm
u12 division 1
Round 2
iveragh v CastleIsland 12.00 noon
u12 division 2 north
Round 3
Tralee dynamos b v Mastergeeha 11.00am
Listowel celtic B v Castleisland b 11.00am
Camp B v Fenit B 11.00am
u12 Division 2 south
Round 2
Killarney Celtic B v Dingle bay rovers 1.15pm
Inter Kenmare v Killorglin b 11.00am
14’s national cup
Killarney Celtic – Aisling Ann B 12 Noon
Caherdavin – Killorglin 1pm
Listowel Celtic – Abbeyfeale United 2pm
Broadford – Killarney Athletic 2pm
Granville United – Mastergeeha 2pm
U14 Premier
Round 2
Castleisland Free
St Brendan’s Park v Tralee dynamos 12.15pm
u14 Division 1
Round 3
Dingle Bay rover’s v Inter Kenmare 12.30PM
Mastergeeha Free
Killarney Celtic B v Killarney athletic B 10.15am
Killorglin b v Iveragh 11.00am
u 14 division2
Round 3
Mek Galaxy v Mastergeeha 12.00 noon
Dingle bay rovers v st brendans park 11.00 AM
Castleisland free
16’s national cup
MEK Galaxy – Park 2pm
Killorglin – Ballingarry 2pm
Ardcroney –Ballyhar Dynamos 2pm
Shannon Town – Killarney Celtic 3pm
u16 Division 1 north
Lb Rovers v Listowel celtic 11.00AM
Tralee Dynamos v Ballyheigue 12.30PM
Fenit free
u16 Division 1 south
Round 2
Inter Kenmare v Killorglin b 12.30PM
Mek Galaxy v Ballyhar off national cup
Mastergeeha free
U15 Girls
Round 1
Listowel celtic v Camp 3.30pm