Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

Fixtures 28th
National cup
13’s Round 2
Ballymackey v Camp 12 noon
U15s Round 2
Tulla v Inter Kenmare 3pm
U11 Green
Castleisland v Listowel celtic 3.00pm
Lb Rovers v st brendans park 3.00pm
Camp v Tralee dynamos tba
Fenit v St brendans park 2 3.00pm
U11 White
Castleisland v Listowel celtic 4.00pm
Lb Rovers v st brendans park 4.00pm
Camp v Tralee dynamos tba
Fenit v Ballyheguie 4.00pm
U11 Gold
Killarney athletic v Killarney celtic 3.00pm
Mek v Killorglin 3.00pm
inter kenmare v mastergeeha 3.00
Ballyhar v iveragh 3.00pm
Camp 3 v st brendans park 3 3.00pm
U11 Red
Killarney athletic v Killarney celtic 4.00pm
Mek v Killorglin 4.00pm
inter kenmare v mastergeeha 4.00pm
Ballyhar v iveragh 4.00pm
Times not set in stone if both teams can agreed earlier time if pitch is free
U13 premier
Round 1
Inter Kenmare v Killarney Celtic 11.30pm
Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Athletic 11.45pm
St Brendans Park v Listowel Celtic 12.15pm
Killorglin v lb Rovers 11.00pm
Fenit Free week
U13 Division 1
Round 1
Tralee Dynamos B v Killarney Athletic b 1.15pm
Mastergeeha v at brendans park 11.00am
Killarney Celtic b v Inter Kenmare B 11.00 am
Camp free
dingle bay Rovers v Iveragh 12.00 noon
U13 division 2 north
Round 1
Camp v Tralee Dynamos c 11.00 am
Lb Rovers v Listowel Celtic b played
Fenit free
U13 division 2 South
Round 1
Ballyhar v Killorglin B 11.00am
Mastergeeha b v inter Kenmare c 12.15pm
Mek Galaxy Free
U15 PREMIER
Round 1
Iveragh fc v Mastergeeha 12.00pm
St Brendan’s Park v Killarney Celtic 12.30pm
Inter Kenmare Free
Killorglin v Listowel Celtic 12.30
U15 Division 1
Round 1
Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Athletic 10.30 am
St Brendan’s Park b v Rattoo 2.00pm
Dingle Bay Rovers v fenit 1.45pm
U15 division 2
Round 1
Killarney Celtic b V killorglin b 12.30pm
Lb Rovers v Killarney Athletic B 12.00 noon
Mastergeeha free
Girls Fixtures 28th
U13 Premier
Round 1
Inter kenmare v Killarney celtic white 1.15pm
Listowel celtic v Camp Juniors 11.00am
Mek Kickerz v Fenit Samphires 11.00am
Iveragh free
U13 Division 1
Round 1
Killarney Celtic Green v Mek starz 3.00pm
Killarney Athletic v Lb Rovers 1.30 pm
St brendans park v Ballyheigue tba
Dingle Bay Rovers v castleisland 3.00pm
Killarney celtic gold v Fenit b 1.45pm
U17 premier
Round 1
Listowel celtic v inter kenmare 12.30pm
Kilarney athletic v Fenit 12.00 noon
St Brendans Park free