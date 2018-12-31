Padraig Harnett has the latest on this week’s fixtures in the Kerry Schoolboys/Girls Leagues.
Kerry Golf News and Results
RossOn Sunday December 30th we held an SS competition The winners were:-1.Sean Moynihan (5) 43. 2.Michael J Casey (19) 39.CastlegregoryMen’s Competition Sunday December 29th 4...
St. Mary’s Basketball Blitz Review
The 49th annual St. Mary’s blitz came to a conclusion last night.Tralee warriors were victorious in the Men’s Premier Final, with Balloonagh National School...
Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett has the latest on this week's fixtures in the Kerry Schoolboys/Girls Leagues.
Share Liquidity Proposal for Kerry Co-op Shareholders – December 20th, 2018
The board of Kerry Co-op is to meet its tax advisors, Deloitte, tomorrow to discuss plans for the voluntary conversion of members’ shares into...
Ructions at Fine Gael Listowel Convention – December 20th, 2018
Last night, party members attended the convention to select candidates to run in next year’s local elections for the Listowel Electoral Area. However, some...
The Future for IT Tralee – December 20th, 2018
Vice President for Research and Development with IT Tralee, Brid McElligott says the intention is to enrol the first students at the new Munster...