Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

U13 Premier

Games not played in the first half of the season have to be played next Saturday

U 13 Division 1

Dingle Bay Rovers A v Tralee Dynamos – 11.00 am

Castleisland A V Killorglin B – 2.00 pm

Inter Kenmare V Killarney Celtic B 10.30 am

Camp Juniors V Mastergeeha 11.00 am

U13 Division 2 South

Ballyhar V Mastergeeha B – 10.30 am

MEK V Dingle Bay Rovers – 2.00pm

Killarney Athletic B v Killorglin C 10.30 am





U13 Division 2 North

St Brendan’s Park C v Castleisland B 10.30 am

LB Rovers bye

St Brendan’s Park B v Fenit Samphires – 11.45 am

U15 Premier

Killarney Athletic V Killorglin A – 11.45 am

Ballyhar v St Brendan’s Park Bye – 11.45 am

Killarney Celtic bye

U15 Division 1

Mastergeeha v Iveragh UTD – 11.00 am

Ballyheigue FC V Castleisland FC – 11.00 am

Killarney Celtic B V Fenit Samphires 11.00 am

U15 Division 2

Inter Kenmare V MEK -11.45 am

Tralee Dynamos V Listowel Celtic B – 10.30 am

Killorglin B V LB Rovers – 2.00 pm

Girls Fixtures

U12

MEK Kickerz U12 vs Killarney Athletic U12 -11.30 am

MEK Starz U12 vs Iveragh FC U12 – 12.45 pm

U14 Girls

Castleisland U14 v Camp Juniors U14 – 11.00 am

Listowel Celtic U14 v Killarney Celtic Green U14 11.30 am

U16Girls

St. Brendans Park U16 v Fenit Samphires U16 1.00 pm