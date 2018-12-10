Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

U13 Premier
Games not played in the first half of the season have to be played next Saturday
U 13 Division 1
Dingle Bay Rovers A v Tralee Dynamos – 11.00 am
Castleisland A V Killorglin B – 2.00 pm
Inter Kenmare V Killarney Celtic B 10.30 am
Camp Juniors V Mastergeeha 11.00 am
U13 Division 2 South
Ballyhar V Mastergeeha B – 10.30 am
MEK V Dingle Bay Rovers – 2.00pm
Killarney Athletic B v Killorglin C 10.30 am
U13 Division 2 North
St Brendan’s Park C v Castleisland B 10.30 am
LB Rovers bye
St Brendan’s Park B v Fenit Samphires – 11.45 am
U15 Premier
Killarney Athletic V Killorglin A – 11.45 am
Ballyhar v St Brendan’s Park Bye – 11.45 am
Killarney Celtic bye
U15 Division 1
Mastergeeha v Iveragh UTD – 11.00 am
Ballyheigue FC V Castleisland FC – 11.00 am
Killarney Celtic B V Fenit Samphires 11.00 am
U15 Division 2
Inter Kenmare V MEK -11.45 am
Tralee Dynamos V Listowel Celtic B – 10.30 am
Killorglin B V LB Rovers – 2.00 pm
Girls Fixtures
U12
MEK Kickerz U12 vs Killarney Athletic U12 -11.30 am
MEK Starz U12 vs Iveragh FC U12 – 12.45 pm
U14 Girls
Castleisland U14 v Camp Juniors U14 – 11.00 am
Listowel Celtic U14 v Killarney Celtic Green U14 11.30 am
U16Girls
St. Brendans Park U16 v Fenit Samphires U16 1.00 pm