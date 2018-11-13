Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

U14 Division 2
Killorglin V MEK Sat Nov 17th Dragons Den 4.30pm
U16 Division
Killorglin Fc V St Brendan’s Park 6.00pm Tue Nov 13th Dragons Den
National Cup
13’s Round 4
Abbeyfeale v St Brendan’s Park 12 noon
15’s Round 4
Moneypoint v Killarney Celtic 2pm
U13 Premier Division
Killorglin A V Iveragh Utd – 3.15 pm
St Brendan’s Park A v Tralee Dynamos A National Cup
Listowel Celtic A v Killarney Athletic A 11.30 am
U13 Division 1
Castleisland A v Dingle Bay Rovers A – 11.00 am new time
Killarney Celtic B V Inter Kenmare Round 7 game 11.00am
Killorglin B v Mastergeeha A – 2.00 pm
Camp Juniors V Tralee Dynamos re fixed round 5 12.30pm
U13 Division 2 South
Killorglin C V Mastergeeha B – 12.45 am
Killarney Athletic B V MEK – 10.30am
Dingle Bay Rovers B V Ballyhar 11.00am
U13 Division 2 North
Fenit Samphires V St Brendan’s Park C 10.30am
St Brendan’s Park B V LB Rovers 1.00pm
Castleisland Bye
U 15 Premier Division
Ballyhar V Killarney Athletic 11.00am
Killorglin A v St Brendan’s Park – 10.45 am
Killarney Celtic National Cup
U15 Division 1
Castleisland V Killarney Celtic B New Fixture – 11.30 am
Ballyheigue V Fenit Samphires 10.30am
Castleisland V Mastergeeha TBA
U15 Division 2
Killorglin B V MEK – 4.30 pm Astro Dragons Den
Tralee Dynamos V LB Rovers 11.00 am
Listowel Celtic V Inter Kenmare TBA
Girls Fixtures
U 12
Killarney Celtic Green V Inter Kenmare -1.45pm
U14
Inter Kenmare V Killarney Celtic W – 11.00am
U16
St Brendan’s Park V Killarney Athletic -2.15 pm