Kerry Schoolboys & Girls Soccer Fixtures Revealed

Padraig Harnett previews the list of fixtures for this weekend’s Kerry Schoolboys and Girls Leagues.
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESStephen Rochford looks set to make a quick return to inter county football.The former Mayo manager is said to be joining the...
Venue for County Senior Football Decider To Be Determined By Final Pairing
The outcome of this Sunday's semi-final replay will determine the venue for this year's Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Final on Sunday 28th October.If...
Dingle Jockey Jack Kennedy In Action At Punchestown
Dingle jockey Jack Kennedy will partner the 5-to-1 shot, Outlander for Gordon Elliott in today’s big race at Punchestown.The Irish Daily Star Chase is...
New Day Service for Stroke Patients in Tralee and Listowel – October 16th, 2018
The stroke day service which will start in November will provide nursing and physiotherapy supports to help patients through the rehabilitation process after a...
Bird’s Eye View – October 16th, 2018
Every month, Frank King joins Jerry O’Sullivan to answer your queries about birds and wildlife in general.
The Brexit Effect on Killarney’s UK Twin Town – October 16th, 2018
Killarney is twinned with Kendal in Cumbria which is in the North West of England. Kendal is part of the South Lakeland district which...