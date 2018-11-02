Padriag Harnett has this weekends fixtures
Evening Sport Update
SOCCERSome of football's biggest names have been implicated in the "Football Leaks" stories published by Der Spiegel.The articles claim FIFA President Gianni...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls Leagues Weekend Fixtures
Kerry District League Fixtures this weekend
Here is John O Regan with this weekends KDL Fixtures
The Primal Sights and Sounds of the Deer Rut – November 2nd, 2018
Now is the time of year for the deer rut and Killarney is an excellent location to watch and listen to these magnificent animals...
Rape Case Throws Spotlight on Authorities’ Response to Bail Breaches – November 2nd, 2018
Eoin Berkley from Dublin was sentenced to 14 years for a particularly brutal rape of a young Spanish woman. Prior to his attack, he’d...
Call to Exhume Graves of Tralee Industrial School Inmates – November 2nd, 2018
Minister Katherine Zappone says legislation which will allow for the exhumation of the site of the former mother-and-baby home in Tuam may also permit...