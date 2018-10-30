The Kerry Schoolboys and girls leagues all taking place this week due to the school holidays, and with a preview here’s Padraig Hartnett
Weekly Winners Round Up
Beaufort Golf Club - GentsRound 6 Golfer of the Year - Sponsored by Beaufort Bar1st Michael Barry 37 points.BallybunionSenior Ladies 1st Eleanor O Sullivan 14...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls Leagues Fixtures
Kerry District League Fixtures This Week
A full list of fixtures this week in the Kerry District League, previewing is John O Regan
Enjoy the small moments in life
Alice Taylor’s new book ‘And Life lights up’ is all about enjoying the small moments of life. Deirdre spoke to her earlier.
Is being a ‘keyboard judge’ becoming a dangerous trend?
Sir Philip Green, Brett Kavanaugh and Ronaldo have all been accused of crimes but not tried or convicted. Yet everybody on social media assumes...
Blasphemy Referendum Debate – October 25th, 2018
Peter Hinchliffe of Atheist Ireland which is advocating a Yes vote and Michael Reidy who’s campaigning for a No vote took part in the...