Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland and Japan will meet next weekend in Pool A of the Rugby World Cup, both coming off the back of bonus point wins.Joe...
Garvey’s SuperValue Senior Football Championship Round 2 Draw
The Garvey's SuperValue Senior Football Championship Round 2 draw has been made.Round 2A; St Kierans VS Dr Crokes St Brendans VS South Kerry West Kerry VS Killarney...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
A Kerry County Councillor says the local authority needs to take more responsibility when...
It follows a resident of an estate in Kerry getting in contact with Radio Kerry about a man living in a RAS house who...
Call from the Dáil with Michael O’Regan – September 20th, 2019
Call from the Dáil with Michael O’Regan - September 20th, 2019
A Kerry mother is calling for a catch-up programme for the HPV vaccine –...
Marie initially refused the vaccine for her teenage daughter in 2016 as she was concerned about side effects. Following this week’s documentary on the late...