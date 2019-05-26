Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week

Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Munster U9 To 11 Athletics Review
Tom O Donoghue reports
Munster Pitch N Putt Strokeplay Qualifiers Review
Kerry competitors today competed in Munster Pitch N Putt Strokeplay qualifiers.Jason O'Connor reports
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
How We Treat People in Direct Provision – May 24th, 2019
CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland, Brian Killoran told an Oireachtas committee this week that victims of sex trafficking have been asked to...
Theresa May Announces Her Departure – May 24th, 2019
Just under three years after taking office, today Theresa May announced that she will be standing down as UK Prime Minister on June 7th....
Dancing to My Death – May 24th, 2019
Fr Daniel O’Leary, who was originally from Rathmore, was a renowned author, priest, teacher and speaker. Last year, he was told he had cancer....