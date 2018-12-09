Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week

Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
KDL Soccer Round-Up
Part One; John O’ReganPart Two; Murt Murphy
Scott’s Lakers Beat Carlow IT In Men’s Division One Match
Scott's Lakers have defeated Carlow IT this afternoon in a home tie today in the Men's Division One.They won on a score of 96...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster captain Peter O'Mahony has praised his side's performance as the province moved to the top of Pool 2 in the Heineken Champions...
The Heat Doctor – December 7th, 2018
The Heat Doctor - David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh – joined Jerry in our Killarney studio to answer your heating questions.
Scan Missed my Late Mother’s Tumour – December 7th, 2018
Yvonne Dineen contacted Jerry on hearing the coverage of the delayed diagnoses scandal at University Hospital Kerry as it brought back memories of similar...
Call from the Dáil – December 7th, 2018
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing looked at the week that was in politics.