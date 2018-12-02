Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week

Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
O’Carroll O’Connor Cup Victory In Lixnaw For Roquefort Teddy
The Lixnaw coursing feature has been won by Roquefort TeddyHe beat Suldern Street in the Final of the O’Carroll O’Connor Cup.James O’Connor reportsOaks...
Belfast Star and Tralee Warriors Through To The Hula Hoops Pat Duffy Men’s National...
Keane's Supervalu Killorglin are out of the Hula Hoops Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup after losing away to Belfast Star. Keane's were close in...
Local Athletics News
Tom O’Donoghue reports on local athletics
The Continuing Homelessness Crisis – November 30th, 2018
Mary (not her real name) has just had to go into emergency accommodation with her family, she has one child and another on the...
The Movemeber aftermath – November 30th, 2018
‘Movember’ wrapped up last night with a massive shave off taking place in the Rose Hotel. Deirdre had a chat with Junior Loche who...
‘The Goddess of Lust’ – November 30th, 2018
The world premier of a comic drama by Mike O’Donnell which is about a fictional account of the visit of Hollywood actress Jayne Mansfield...