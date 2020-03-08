Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Killarney Celtic Into Munster League Champions Trophy Final
Killarney Celtic are into the Munster League Champions Trophy Final after a 1-0 win at St.Michael’s of Tipperary.They will face Rathkeale in the decider.Padraig...
Cheltenham Festival Preview
Cheltenham 2020 is almost upon us.The first of 4 afternoons of actionis less than 2 days away.Ronan Groome of The Irish Field newspaperKerry...
Changes In The Garden Of Contemplation – March 6th, 2020
The Garden of Contemplation in Tralee is changing all its quotes on the walls to quotes of famous women
Veterinary Matters – March 6th, 2020
Danny O’Sullivan from Allcare Vets Killarney answers your pet related queries.
International Women’ Day – March 5th, 2020
This Sunday is International Women’s Day. The Kerry Women’s Interactive Network are holding an event entitled ‘Women are you happy?’