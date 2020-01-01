Padraig Harnett now looks ahead to some of the fixtures outside the premier divisions of the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls Leagues
Kerry Area Basketball Board Round Up
Padraig Harnett has a round-up of news from the Kerry Airport Basketball Board.
Ballyheigue Strand Races – Updates
There is racing on Ballyheigue beach this New Years Day as they were postponed on Sunday last.PRO Tom Lawlor joins us from Ballyheigue with...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERChelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta has got the first Premier League goal of 2020.They are now 1-0 up on Brighton at the Amex.Meanwhile, in this afternoon's...
Kerry Heroes of 2019 – December 23rd, 2019
The recipients of the Kerry Heroes of 2019 Awards were announced on this morning’s show. The awards were sponsored by Fexco and the pieces...
Kerry People Respond to Australia’s Weather Crisis – December 23rd, 2019
Irish people in Brisbane have responded to the plight of Australian farmers who have to deal with the unprecedented drought and soaring temperatures. Bernard...
Speculation over whether 3rd Healy-Rae will run in General Election 2020 – December 20th,...
Danny Healy-Rae and Michael Healy-Rae discuss the prospect with Treasa Murphy