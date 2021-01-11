Kerry school taking part in Construction Industry Federation competition

A Kerry school is taking part in a national competition, aimed at attracting young people into the construction industry.

Castleisland Community College is one of over 100 teams from 41 schools taking part in the ‘Design A Home for Everyone’ competition.

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) competition will see students design a home that helps solve climate change, the housing crisis and addresses inclusivity.

Castleisland Community College will partner with Madden & Mangan Construction, also from Castleisland, for the project.