Kerry School Takes Part in National Alcohol Study – February 27th, 2020

By
Admin
-

The findings of a national study, that featured a Kerry school, have been published. The study carried out in conjunction with Drinkaware examines secondary school students’ interaction with alcohol. Myrna Egan from Coláiste Gleann Lí in Tralee spoke to Jerry about the findings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR