Kerry school students call for action on climate change

School students in Kerry are calling for action to be taken on climate change.

Events will be taking place across the county tomorrow as part of a national day of school strikes calling for action on climate change, including in Dingle and outside County Buildings in Tralee from 9am to 1pm.

11-year-old Ciara Gallagher is a fifth-class student in Scoil Eoin Balloonagh says her school has moved to become plastic bottle free.





The school will also go electricity free during lunch time tomorrow to mark the day of action: