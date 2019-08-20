Kerry school has second highest average number of pupils per classroom in Ireland

A Kerry school has the second highest average number of pupils per classroom in Ireland.

The information, compiled by the Department of Education, shows Kerry to have among the greatest number of students in overcrowded classrooms per population.

Fossa National School, with 254 students in 8 classrooms, has the second highest average number of students per classroom nationwide with 31.75 in each classroom.

There are 3,300 primary schools nationwide, with the average number of students being just under 25 pupils per class.

According to the primary school lists for the last academic year, Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn in Tralee has 12 classrooms and 332 pupils.

Of these, four classrooms have more than 30 students, with three of those having 36 or 37 students in each.