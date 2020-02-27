Kerry school to hold meeting tonight about trip to Italy over coronavirus concerns

A Kerry school is to hold a meeting tonight to discuss whether to proceed with a tour to Northern Italy.

Students at CBS The Green in Tralee were due to leave Dublin on Saturday and fly into Milan-Bergamo Airport in the coronavirus infected region of Lombardy.

A number of students at CBS The Green along with their teachers were to go to a ski resort in Folgaria in the province of Trentino which borders Lombardy and another affected region, Veneto.

They were also due to visit Verona and Milan.

A teacher has told parents that they are trying to negotiate a favourable outcome with the tour company, which they say, has told them that pre-travel cancellations relating to coronavirus will not be covered by insurance.

Parents have also been told that the decision to travel will ultimately be at their discretion. A meeting will take place tonight at 7 o’clock.