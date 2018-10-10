With a look ahead to this weekend’s games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls leagues, here’s Padraig Harnett.
Kerry School Boys & Girls Soccer Preview
With a look ahead to this weekend’s games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls leagues, here’s Padraig Harnett.
Under 21 County Hurling Final Preview
Lixnaw and Crotta O’Neill’s will meet this weekend in the County Under 21 Hurling Final.Throw-in at Austin Stack Park is at 4pm on Saturday.Mike...
Four Kerry Clubs In Draw For U17 FAI Challenge Cup 2nd Round
FAI U17 Challenge Cup 2nd Round Draw - Kerry/Clare/Desmond sectionAvenue Utd (Clare) v MASTERGEEHA FC (Kerry). ST BRENDAN'S PARK (Kerry) v Bridge Utd...
Senator Calls for a No Vote in Blasphemy Referendum – October 9th, 2018
Senator Ronan Mullen outlined why he believes we should vote no to changing our constitution. Voters are being asked on October 26th if they...
Increase in Cocaine Use – October 9th, 2018
Talbot Grove Addiction Treatment Centre in Castleisland has released its annual report. Executive director Con Cremin spoke to Jerry.
Peter Keane Appointed Kerry Manager – October 9th, 2018
Last night, it was confirmed that the Kerry Minor Football manager had been appointed to manage the Kerry seniors. Chair of the County Board,...