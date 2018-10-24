Padraig Harnett looks ahead to the Bank Holiday weekend fixtures in the Kerry School Boys & Girls Leagues.
Kerry School Boys & Girls Soccer Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett looks ahead to the Bank Holiday weekend fixtures in the Kerry School Boys & Girls Leagues.
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
POST PRIMARY SCHOOL FIXTURESLast year’s beaten finalists, Tralee CBS have received a bye through to the second round in Group A of the Corn...
Wednesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Daly’s SuperValu 13 Div 2 Killarney Athletic 4-2 Dingle Bay Rovers16’s National Cup Round 2 Killarney Celtic 4-2 Mastergeeha
The Silver Branch documentary – October 23rd, 2018
The Silver Branch documentary, showing in St. John's, Listowel & Siamsa Tíre, Tralee this week, is about philosopher, poet, and fifth-generation farmer, Patrick McCormack,...
Referendum Commission Answers Your Questions on the Blasphemy Referendum – October 23rd, 2018
This Friday, we’re being asked to vote on whether the reference to blasphemy in the constitution should be removed. Mark Brennock of the Referendum...
Domestic Abuse Takes Many Forms – October 23rd, 2018
Davina James-Hanman has worked in the field of counteracting violence against women for decades. The writer, policy officer and campaigner has been addressing the...