Padraig Harnett has a look ahead to this weekend’s fixtures in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Kerry School Boys & Girls Soccer Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett has a look ahead to this weekend’s fixtures in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Kerry Ladies Football Division 2 League Fixtures Announced
Life for Kerry in Division 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football league will begin with an away tie against Clare on Saturday 2nd...
Scotts Lakers Win Back-game On The Road
Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s Killarney’s good form continued last night after a 32 points win over Fr Matthews in Men’s Division One.Top scorers for...
Diagnosed with Dyslexia in my Fifties – November 27th, 2018
Ned Deering is a retired farmer from Carlow. Because of his dyslexia, he finds it difficult to understand and interpret data unless it’s modified...
Legal Lowdown – November 27th, 2018
On the last Tuesday of every month, law lecturer and solicitor Miriam McGillycuddy joins Jerry in studio to answer your legal questions.
Business Communities React to €1.28m in Funding for Tralee & Killarney – November 27th,...
Yesterday Minister of State Brendan Griffin made the announcement of funding for smarter travel and street enhancement initiatives for Killarney and Tralee. Funding will...