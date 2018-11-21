Padraig Harnett previews this weekend’s games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Dr Crokes Captain Warns Against Complacency In Munster Club Final
The Dr Crokes Captain, John Payne says his team can't be complacent heading into this weekend's AIB Munster Senior Club Football Final.The County Champions...
Martin O’Neill & Roy Keane Step Down From Ireland Management Jobs
The Republic of Ireland are on the look-out for a new manager after the Board of the Football Association of Ireland mutually agreed with...
Kerry School Boys & Girls Soccer Fixtures Revealed
Bird’s Eye View – November 20th, 2018
Frank King was in studio this morning to answer your queries about birds and wildlife. Swans and crows featured among the questions.
I Could Only Recognise My Son from his Tattoo – November 20th, 2018
Yesterday, at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court, the mother of a Castleisland man, who was seriously assaulted, described how she could only identify her son...
Weeshie Fogarty: The Heart and Voice of the Kingdom – November 19th, 2018
Radio Kerry’s beloved broadcaster Weeshie Fogarty died yesterday at the age of 77. Many voices paid tribute on this morning’s Kerry Today including Mícheál...