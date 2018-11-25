Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry School Boys & Girls League Team of the Week.
Kerry School Boys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Weekend Local Badminton Round-Up
Maurice O'Shea has a round-up of this weekend's Badminton around the county
Final Round-up From Rathkeale Coursing Event
James O'Connor's final report from this weekend's Coursing event in Rathkeale.
Kerry Footballing Great’s Nickname Sparks Security Alert – November 23rd,
You can probably guess the footballer whose nickname triggered a security alert on a flight. Yes, it was Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston. He explained all...
Call from the Dáil – November 23rd, 2018
John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, looks at the week that was in politics.
Mary Lou on Brexit, Rural Ireland & Being in Government – November 23rd, 2018
The President of Sinn Féin will be in Castleisland this weekend addressing a conference on rural revival.