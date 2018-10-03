Padraig Harnett has a preview of this weekend’s fixtures in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERCristiano Ronaldo has taken to Twitter to again deny an accusation of rape made against him.He's alleged to have raped a woman...
Kerry School Boys & Girls League Fixtures Revealed
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESFormer Meath captain Anthony Moyles says the proposed rule changes will do little curb Dublin's dominance in Gaelic Football.A restriction in hand passes,...
The UK’s leading nutritionist for fertility is coming to Kerry
The UK’s leading nutritionist for fertility and woman’s health issues is coming to Tralee on Sunday for the Horan’s wellness day. Deirdre spoke to...
Funerals for non-believers
Funeral services are now available for non-believers in Kerry. Frank Houlihan from Tralee is training celebrants so they can officiate at funerals.
Are employers slow to give work to people with disabilities?
Tralee woman Sarah McLoughlin is a highly qualified nutritionist but she says she finds it difficult to get work because of her poor vision....