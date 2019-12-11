Padraig Harnett has a look ahead to this weekend’s games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Kerry School Boys & Girls League Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett has a look ahead to this weekend's games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERA liquidator is set to be appointed to Limerick FC with the club close to going out of business.Judge John O'Connor today discharged...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERTroy Parrott could become the youngest Irish player to line out in the Champions League tonight.The 17-year-old Dubliner has travelled with the Spurs squad...
A Problem Shared – December 11th, 2019
This week, many listeners got in touch about bereavement and going through the grieving process. Tony and Val discussed queries relating to males in...
Yes to the Smoky Fuel Ban – December 11th, 2019
Comment line caller Áine Shanahan got in touch to explain why she would support such a prohibition.
The Rise in Mumps – December 11th, 2019
Dr David Robert Grimes, author of The Irrational Ape, spoke to Jerry about the quadrupling of mumps cases in the country this year, the...