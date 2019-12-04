Padraig Harnett has the details of this weekend’s fixtures in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Kerry Clubs To Benefit From County Final Match Programme Profits
Over €10,000 - nearly one quarter of the Kerry Coiste na nOg's annual income - was derived from sales of the match programme for...
Kerry School Boys & Girls League Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett has the details of this weekend's fixtures in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Boost For Former Kerry Boss As Key Players Return To Kildare Panel
Former Kerry manager, Jack O'Connor has been handed a boost ahead of Kildare's 2020 campaign.Johnstownbridge forward Daniel Flynn has rejoined the panel following a...
Footprints – December 3rd, 2019
On the first Tuesday of the month, Mike Lynch, archivist with Kerry Library, looks at the stories that made the headlines in Kerry exactly...
Could New Law Spell the End for Bingo? – December 3rd, 2019
A new gambling bill, if passed, would see only 50 per cent of admission fees go to prize money, as well ensuring a quarter...
Do We Have too Many Charities? – December 3rd, 2019
That’s the question Patsy McGarry addressed in a column he wrote in Saturday’s Irish Times.