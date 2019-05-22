There are a few key games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues over the coming nights and with a preview of those fixtures, here’s Padraig Harnett.
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERRepublic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has expressed his sympathy for his teammate Chris Hughton after he was sacked as Brighton manager.Hughton says...
Kerry School Boys and Girls League Fixtures Preview
There are a few key games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues over the coming nights and with a preview of those...
Kerry Team To Play Clare In Munster Minor Football Championship
The Kerry team to play Clare in the Electric Ireland Minor Football Championship this week has been named.1. Devon Burns Devon Ó Bhroin Na Gaeil 2. Luke...
Tralee Nun Challenge – May 21st, 2019
The Tralee Nun Challenge is an upcoming Guinness World Record attempt taking place in the coming weeks. We spoke to Heidi Giles from Tralee...
Taobh Coille B&B – May 21st, 2019
Taobh Coille B&B in Kells has recently won best B&B of the year in Ireland. We spoke to owner, and good friend of the...
Alcohol & Kids don’t mix – May 21st, 2019
Alcohol and Kids don’t mix is the name if a talk being given to Kerry parents in Killarney next week. Paula Leonard, National Lead,...