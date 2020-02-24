Kerry School Beaten In All Ireland Final

By
radiokerrysport
-

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra have been beaten in the All Ireland Schools U19 A Boys League Final.

They lost to St Malachy’s College, Belfast 67-46.

Padraig Harnett reports

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra manager Cormac Collins

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR