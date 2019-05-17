Kerry School Among Winners In SPAR FAI Primary School 5s

Seanchoill Sports Complex, Corbally played host to the Munster Finals of the SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme on the 14 & 15th of May. The SPAR FAI Primary Schools 5s Programme has seen participation figures grow year on year to become the largest primary schools’ competition in the country. 37,448 students from 1,696 schools are contesting the SPAR 5s this year, 524 of which hail from Munster. Through a series of local qualification rounds just 6 schools progress from a hard-fought Munster Finals day onto the National finals.

The ‘A’ Cup, open to boys and/or mixed teams from small schools, had 6 passionate schools with Trafask NS from Co. Cork triumphant in what was a thrilling contest edging past St. Michael’s NS, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary on sudden death penalties in a cracking final.

The ‘B’ Cup, for medium sized schools, again proved to be a compelling division with 6 teams involved. This Section was eventually won by Lisnagry NS from Limerick who defeated Two Mile Borris from Tipperary 3-2 in a brilliant final.





The ‘C’ Cup, for large schools, was another hard-fought contest between 6 very talented schools. Scoil Phadraig Naofa, Rochestown, Cork, eventually came out on top of the large school’s division defeating St. Declan’s NS from Waterford 5-3 in a superb final.

Trafask NS, Lisnagry NS and Scoil Phadraig Naofa will now progress to the National Finals on May 29th in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

The rise in the number of girls putting boot to ball has been particularly pleasing for sponsors, SPAR, as 42% of participants are now female. Participation in the girl’s division of the SPAR FAI Primary Schools 5s Programme reached an all-time high this year with 15,344 4th, 5th and 6th class girls registered making it more competitive than ever.

The Girls ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ Cup finals were held on the 15th of May where there was a fantastic atmosphere throughout the competition.

In the Girls ‘A’ Cup, for small schools, Crusheen NS from Clare took the honours in a really exciting and hard-fought division, defeating Littleton NS 3-1 in a great final.

In the Girls ‘B’ Cup Final, for medium sized schools, Faha NS from Kerry sealed qualification to the next stage after they overcame a tough challenge from Corpus Christi NS from Limerick. The Kerry girls overturned an earlier defeat to Corpus Christi in the group stage, winning the final 3-1.

Ovens NS from Cork put in a superb display against St. John the Baptist NS from Cashel to win the Girls ‘C’ Cup division for large schools with both progressing to the National Finals. The Cork girls certainly put their supporters through a tough time winning both the semi-final, against An Mhodhscoil from Limerick, and the final on penalties. The girls from Ovens NS showed no nerves on their way to a really thrilling victory.