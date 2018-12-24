Kerry Samaritans answer 33,500 calls in 2018

The Samaritans in Kerry answered 33,500 calls this year from people who were distressed and in need of someone to talk to.

According to figures, the majority of those calls were from men – 19,500 in total – while around 14,000 came from female callers.

This figure was up slightly on the 2017 total of calls, and has remained steady over recent years.





Mary, who is the Director of the Samaritans in Kerry, says loneliness, depression, drug and alcohol problems, along with relationship problems, are the main issues discussed by callers.

A spike in calls is usually expected on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

Mary urges anyone who is finding Christmas difficult, to get in touch with them: