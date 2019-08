Five Young Tralee Friends Qualify for World Sailing Championships

Tadgh Ó Loingsigh and his crew on Janx Spirit from Tralee Bay Sailing Club are the new ICRA Under 25 J24 National Champions. That means that they have also qualified for the European and World championships in 2020

Crew: Tadgh Ó Loingsigh, Hugh Stewart, Tadgh McSweeney, Brian Fox, Donnagh Ó Buachalla

All are members Of Tralee Bay Sailing Club